New Mexico games aimed at raising breast cancer awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The University of New Mexico’s basketball teams will be using a couple of games in February to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The “Lobos Love Pink” women’s game will be Feb. 10 against Air Force. The men will face Utah State on Feb. 14.

Ursa Brown-Glaberman is a breast cancer specialist and co-leads the breast team at the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. She says awareness is important and the key to fighting the disease is finding it early.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 1,470 New Mexico women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis and 260 will die of the disease in 2018.

University officials say the basketball teams and the Cancer Center will honor breast cancer survivors at each game.