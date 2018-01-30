Warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies will prevail across New Mexico on Wednesday. Highs in the metro area will top out in the mid 60’s. A cold front will move into the east on Thursday. That front will dip highs down by up to 20° across eastern New Mexico. Temps will stay steady here in the metro.
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast x
