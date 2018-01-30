Local kids aging out of foster care need positive role models

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local youths who are aging out of foster care and the juvenile justice system can learn to succeed with the positive guidance of adult mentors, and the search is on for volunteers.

Volunteer with NMCAN and make a difference in the lives of young people (ages 14-25) who are aging out of the foster care and/or juvenile justice systems. Opportunities range from building long-term mentoring relationships to coaching young people to achieve personal goals to helping out with annual celebrations and events. At orientation, you will learn about these opportunities and the steps to become a volunteer.

NMCAN partners with young people to build community and lead change. Since 1990, they have been leveraging community partnerships and volunteerism to improve children and youth’s experiences in foster care. Today, they have grown to authentically engage young people impacted by the foster care and/or juvenile justice systems to improve their transition to adulthood. Their goal is to:

1. Reduce systemic barriers that negatively impact their lives

2. Help them learn how to build positive community networks and strengthen their sense of belonging

3. Access tools to achieve goals related to education, employment, health, housing, and personal finance

They are steadfastly dedicated to young people as partners and understand the complexities of these systems. NMCAN is a leader in the child welfare community, driving positive and equitable change in New Mexico.

This evening, NMCAN is hosting their monthly volunteer orientation meeting, to recruit those who want to make a positive difference in the lives of young people. RSVP to Community Engagement Coordinator Elena Fletcher at 505-217-0220 ext. 1009 or elena.fletcher@nmcan.org.