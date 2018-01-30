Local craft brewers join forces to support veterans and their rescued service dogs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local craft brewers join forces to host a fundraising event for Paws and Stripes, the group supporting veterans and their rescued service dogs.

Paws and Stripes is a local non-profit which provides service dogs for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. The valuable resource is provided freely, at no cost to the veteran. The number of military veterans returning from combat with PTSD and TBI is staggering, but service dogs can help them live better lives. Paws and Stripes saves two lives with their commitment to exclusively adopt dogs from local shelters — rather than getting dogs specifically bred for the job. Highly skilled service dog trainers then work with the veteran and dog teams. Complete training for a Paws and Stripes veteran/dog team is funded solely through donations. The veterans are never obligated to pay a penny for successfully completing the program

Worthogs Homebrew Club has collaborated with Bombs Away Beer Company to brew a beer which will go on sale at the Bombs Away Taproom Saturday, Feb.10, for a Paws and Stripes fundraising event. the event starts at 4 pm and is at the taproom at 9801 Acoma Rd, SE Albuquerque. Proceeds from sales of this beer will go to Paws and Stripes. Please join them in enjoying craft beer while helping change lives, two at a time.

For more information or to make a donation, visit the Paws and Stripes website.