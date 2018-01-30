Lobo women’s basketball take aim at ending a losing streak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They got off to the best start in program history with a 10-0 record back in December. The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team find themselves carrying a 16-6 overall record now with the last three losses coming in consecutive fashion.

It’s not time to panic though, because two of the last three losses have come at the buzzer and the third was to one of the top teams in the Mountain West Conference.

Mike Bradbury still believes very strongly in his team and knows hitting a rough patch is a part of the game.

“We haven’t lost any confidence,” said Bradbury. “You know we just keep on going. I mean, we are only halfway through the conference season and I know it’s like, ‘Oh no, the sky is falling.’ There’s nine games left.”

The first of those nine games will be Wednesday when the Lobos host Utah State at Dreamstyle Arena.

“We can win them all or we can win one or two,” said Bradbury. “I know this, we are going to keep plugging along.”

At 4-5 in conference play the Lobos sit in the seventh position in the Mountain West. Utah State has a 3-7 conference record and is currently in 10th place. The Lobos and Utah State have a 7 p.m. start time Wednesday night.