Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: High pressure building over the Desert Southwest will continue deflecting storms to our north, leaving NM with a stretch of dry, sunny and mild weather. Expect high temperatures to climb above seasonal averages in most locales as majority of us top out in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Breezy to windy conditions will be noticeable across eastern NM. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for east central NM from 11AM to 7PM for strong winds (W/SW 20-30mph) & dry conditions (relative humidity <5%).

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures will soar well above average across the state of New Mexico – Albuquerque: 63°. Breezy to windy conditions will pick up across the region, once again increasing the fire danger over eastern NM.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: An incoming cold front will drop temperatures across eastern NM… with little to no change expected within central and western NM. Mostly to partly sunny conditions will stretch over the area. Upslope flow triggered by the front could allow a few spot showers to develop over the eastern slopes of the Northern Mountains, however, intensity and coverage will be extremely limited.