January 30th Morning Rush: Three charged in Santa Fe County teen’s death

1. The Santa Fe County District Attorney says he plans to release more information about the mysterious death of a teen boy who had been missing for months. Detectives say they learned of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia’s death after his mother Tracy Pena told another jail inmate about it last week. Pena says the boy died in November and blamed her abusive boyfriend, Thomas Ferguson, who says he took the body and buried it along a state highway. Deputies say Ferguson’s 19-year-old son, Jordan Nunez, later admitted he saw his dad hit the boy and drag him to the back of the house. Pena, Ferguson and Nunez are charged with child abuse resulting in death.

2. President Trump is set to give his first State of the Union Address Tuesday and sources say the speech will stress bi-partisanship. An Albuquerque police officer will be in attendance, sitting by First Lady Melania Trump. Ryan Holets the officer who adopted the baby of the drug-addicted woman, who he came across while on patrol, caught national attention. He will now be the president’s special guest.

3. High pressure building over the Desert Southwest will continue deflecting storms to our north, leaving NM with a stretch of dry, sunny and mild weather.

4. A New Mexico lawmaker wants to make sure people getting government assistance, aren’t using their money to buy junk food. Republican Senator Cliff Pirtle is proposing that benefits only be used on healthier food like you see in the WIC program. This would mean SNAP users wouldn’t be able to buy regular pasta, sugary cereals, sodas, chips or sweets. Those against it don’t believe the state should get involved in people’s eating habits.

5. The city’s newest Sprouts location will help curb hunger in New Mexico. As part of the national chain’s commitment to zero waste, the Coors and Montano location will donate unsold, but still edible, food to the Roadrunner Food Bank. Donations will begin after the location’s grand opening Wednesday. Officials say groceries deemed unfit for donation will be given to local cattle farms and composting facilities.

Morning’s Top Stories