ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The jail guard who raped an inmate in his custody is set to be sentenced Tuesday on one count of rape.

This is after a women claimed Enock Arviso raped her in a district court elevator.

Two other inmates also came forward with similar stories.

Arviso was found not guilty of the alleged elevator rape and there was a hung jury on the second charge.

He is set to be sentenced on the third charge Tuesday.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps