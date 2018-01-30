Fire destroys bridge, disrupts railway business in southern NM

EUNICE, N.M. (KRQE) – A rail company in southern New Mexico is scrambling to find an alternate route after someone set one of its bridges on fire.

It happened Sunday night a few miles north of Eunice.

It took firefighters all night to get the fire out. The blaze was fueled by very flammable railroad ties.

Eunice Police say those responsible turned themselves in Sunday night and were interviewed by Lea County Fire investigators.

Texas & New Mexico Railway, which use the bridge to take freight to and from Hobbs, are now looking for other ways to serve their customers.

