RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The burned body found just south of Rio Rancho has been identified.

Deputies say ATV riders found the charred body of 66-year-old Marilyn Rose Gandert last Saturday.

A missing person’s report was filed with the Albuquerque Police Department two days before her body was identified.

Deputies in Sandoval County and APD are investigating the death as a homicide.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

