Clovis Police arrest 3 men accused of raping woman at party

By Published:
Clovis Police
Clovis Police

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Social media helped lead Clovis Police to three men accused of raping a woman during a house party.

Police were called to Plains Regional Medical Center early Saturday morning to reports of a woman who said she had been held down by three men and assaulted.

The victim told police she had recently met one of the suspects, 24-year-old Thomas Newton, but did not know the other two men.

According to a criminal complaint, she did have Snapchat video of the offenders.

Police were able to locate Newton, along with 19-year-old Isaiah Edley and 18-year-old Roman Buchanan.

Investigators say the men were still wearing the same clothing seen in the video.

