Busy intersection has residents worried and asking for change

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A busy intersection between two schools has people in one New Mexico county worried. They think it’s dangerous and they think the solution is pretty simple.

People want a four-way stop sign before someone gets killed, but they may have to wait awhile.

It’s supposed to be 45 mph, but residents say drivers going down Pine Lodge Road seem to view that speed limit as a suggestion.

“People take this road, even though its 45 mph, people are taking this road 65 or higher,” said Jeneva Martinez, Roswell resident.

The main concern is where East Pine Lodge intersects with Atkinson Avenue, a two-way stop in Roswell.

“I really feel like if it was a four-way stop we could prevent further injury and prevent children from getting hurt,” Martinez said.

Martinez claims it’s not just speeders causing the problems, either.

“The stop signs that are here… there is a house on the corner so people have to creep up to look around the corner,” she said.

With parents using both roads to get to and from Berrendo Elementary and Berrendo Middle School, plenty of families find themselves using that intersection, and many of them have stories to tell.

Natasha Moorhead’s family was in a crash just a few weeks ago. Her husband was driving when he was hit by a speeder.

“Another car was coming west down Pine Lodge. That car ended up hitting the rear end up his pickup truck,” she said.

Now, the Chaves County Road Department is looking into what can be done. They’re conducting a traffic survey, but say putting in a four-way stop isn’t so easy.

“To just put up a stop sign where there wasn’t one before could change the whole dynamic of the intersection and training people to adhere to that is really something else,” said Angelo Gurule, engineering technician for the Chaves County Road Department.

That’s something drivers don’t want to hear.

“I think that four stop signs there would be highly beneficial. They just go too fast,” Moorhead said.

Once the results from the survey come back, the county commission will then decide if more stop signs are needed. The road survey measuring traffic volume and speeds should be done by the end of next week.

