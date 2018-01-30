Body camera video shows former APD employee’s DWI arrest

Related Coverage APD employee resigns after DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released lapel camera video shows officers arresting a now former Albuquerque Police Department employee who’s accused of drinking and driving.

The driver, 35-year old Gabriel Cruz is facing charges including aggravated DWI. He’s since resigned from his job as a “quality assurance auditor” for the department.

The incident took place around noon Monday, Jan. 22 near the intersection of Gibson and University.

Lapel cameras were recording video as Cruz was pulled over on eastbound GIibson Boulevard near the Chick-fil-A restaraunt. Witnesses reported seeing Cruz hit two cars and a lightpole.

Officers drew their guns, ordering Cruz to get out of the vehicle. As he surrendered in the middle of the road, Cruz layed on his stomach as officers told him to get on his knees.

Video shows after Cruz was hand cuffed, officers lifted him to his knees.

“I had to lift his whole upper body off the ground because he couldn’t get up to his knees,” said the APD officer who first detained Cruz.

While in cuffs, Cruz was honest about his data analysis desk job with APD, telling officers he worked with the police department and the Department of Justice.

“Actually I work with all of you! Yeah! Thank you and I appreciate you in doing that,” said Cruz to officers.

Cruz denied drinking any alcohol though, despite officers finding an empty liquor mini bottle in his pocket.

“When did you consume this, sir?” asked the officer.

“A week ago,” said Cruz.

“A week ago? And it’s still in your pocket?” the officer asked.

“My friend’s, yeah,” said Cruz.

The officer asked, “So, it’s your friends? Or did you consume it a week ago?”

“No, it’s my friends, it was a week ago, yeah,” Cruz responded.

“OK, then why is it still in your pants, sir?” asked the officer.

“I don’t clean out my car that often, honestly! I wish I did,” said Cruz.

“You don’t clean your car that often? How about your pants though? This was inside your pants, right?” the officer asked.

“Yeah… no, that wasn’t mine,” said Cruz.

After failing field sobriety tests, Cruz was booked for aggravated DWI as he later refused a breathalyzer test.

Cruz asked to speak with an Albuquerque Police commander several times during his arrest, saying he knew the commander personally. Officers refused the request.

Cruz has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him.

