Blood drive hopes to makeup for shortage during flu outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– The flu epidemic has created a need for more blood donations.

While many blood drives have been canceled as a result of the flu outbreak, Albuquerque Police Department and United Blood Services tried to change that Tuesday with their own drive.

“It’s always so good to hear that we have people willing to come in and know it’s going to a good cause for other people that need it, ” said Donor Care Specialist Miriah Ortize.

The drive brought in dozens of people, but officials are encouraging more donors to show up throughout the year, not just in times of need.

“O” blood type donors are especially needed.

