APD auto theft sting results in 23 recovered cars, 22 arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. (KRQE) – A four-day auto theft sting in Albuquerque recovered nearly two dozen stolen cars and landed a slew of suspects behind bars.

The sting targeted the southeast quadrant of the city, where the Albuquerque Police Department says most stolen vehicles are found.

On top of recovering 23 cars, officers also made 22 felony arrests.

Auto thefts spiked by nearly 50 percent in Albuquerque last year, totaling around 7,700 stolen vehicles.

Police Chief Mike Geier says he hopes operations like this will send a strong message to car thieves.

“We don’t want these criminals to feel that they have free rein and there’s no actions being taken to stop them from doing it. Otherwise it’s just going to continue,” Chief Mike Geir said.

The department says the sting used a “tactical restraint” approach to reduce risks to the public, monitoring fleeing suspects by air rather than confronting them on the spot.

