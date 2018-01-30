Albuquerque man’s wedding ring found after months

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While running through the park back in November, an Albuquerque man’s heart started racing. Not because of his workout; because his wedding ring had flown off his hand.

“It just felt like I was naked or something. I looked down and my ring was gone,” said Peter Livingston.

Livingston started searching for huge piles of fall leaves at El Oso Grande Park near Montgomery and Eubank.

“I started just poking around and then one stranger came and helped me. After a few minutes, there were like 10 or 12 people helping me look,” said Livingston.

One of those people was Debbie Smigiel. Smigel, and many others, continued to search for the ring after no one could find it the day it was lost.

“Every time I come out I always glance over there and just see if it’s laying on the ground,” said Smigiel.

Smigiel comes to the park to walk her dog and exercise almost everyday, but it wasn’t until Monday, Jan. 29, that something incredible happened.

Smigiel was telling a friend about the man who lost his wedding ring in the park, which she knew nothing about before Monday, when the friend happened to look down.

“All of a sudden, she just looked down and she says, ‘I found a ring’,” said Smigiel.

Smigiel knew it was Livingston’s immediately. Luckily, one of her park friends still had his business and they called him Monday evening.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was like no way. I didn’t think it was mine at first,” said Livingston.

It was Livingston’s ring. Tuesday, right where he lost it, Smigiel gave it back to him.

Livingston is obviously happy to have his ring back, which he considers a permanent reminder of his beloved wife.

“She’s my favorite person in the world so it just means, just a reminder about her,” said Livingston.

Livingston says the search for his ring also helped him find something else.

“It feels like we actually have a community. It’s pretty nice actually,” said Livingston.

Smigiel says she’s happy she, and all the other frequent park-goers, were able to help.

“I think it’s wonderful. People looking out for each other and helping, it’s wonderful,” said Smigiel.

