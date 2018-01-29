White Sands officials: Photos investigation came up empty

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. (AP) — White Sands Missile Range officials say an FBI investigation has turned up no evidence of criminally inappropriate images of children on tablet computers at a child development center at the Army installation in southern New Mexico.

Base officials say Col. Dave Brown told concerned parents Friday night that their children are safe and that the investigation regarding Thomas J.P. Jones Child Development Center began in December and included a search of photos backed up in remote storage.

The base officials’ statement said some parents were angry that the investigation hadn’t been disclosed earlier and that Brown said that was done to protect its integrity.

KRQE News 13 reported that the FBI obtained a search warrant to investigate an allegation of explicit images of children had sparked concern among some parents.