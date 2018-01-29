Local high schools cancel winter dances after basketball brawl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque high schools are canceling their Winter Ball dances over safety concerns after a student brawl at a basketball game.

KRQE News 13 showed you the video last week of the massive fight at Volcano Vista High after their team beat rival Cibola.

Cibola’s principal sent out a message Friday canceling Saturday’s Winter Ball, saying students were talking about a “possible threat.”

Volcano Vista’s principal announced Monday, in light of the incident and continued negative banter on social media, their Winter Ball would be canceled as well.

She stressed this is not about punishing the whole student body for a few student’s actions, but rather about ensuring safety.

The principal is also planning to meet with Cibola leadership to come up with security plans for upcoming games.

