UNM Engineering advisor accused of sexual misconduct

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was supposed to be a mentor to engineering students at the University of New Mexico, but one student says she had to change her major after her so called adviser wanted sexual favors in return for his help.

That student is now suing the advisor and UNM.

It all started at the UNM School of Engineering back in 2015.

According to the lawsuit, an engineering student noticed she had some academic holds on her account.

At the time, Carlon Ami was her academic advisor, and a program coordinator in the department. She went to seek his advice on how to get rid of the holds.

“While she was in there with her adviser, he touched her inappropriately and made inappropriate comments, including using his position of authority and power as her advisor,” said Kelly Sanchez.

Sanchez, an attorney, says that’s when Ami asked her client for a favor in order to get the holds removed.

“If I took this hold off of your account, what would you do for me? He gave her a hug, and he brushed himself up against her breast,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says her client then reported the incident to UNM’s Office of Equal Opportunity. That’s where Sanchez says they found out this wasn’t the first time Ami has been accused of sexual misconduct by a female student.

“It confirmed in her mind that this really did happen and it was wrong, knowing that it had happened to somebody else,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says shortly after her client made the report, Ami was only placed on a brief paid suspension.

“UNM knew that there was a problem and still kept him in that position,” said Sanchez.

According to UNM’s Directory, it shows Ami has since retired.

Even though Ami is no longer at UNM, Sanchez says her client wants to keep this from ever happening again.

“To try and hold them accountable to who they employ to take care of their students,” said Sanchez.

UNM’s Office of Equal Opportunity says victims who report possible crimes like this have the option to go to UNM Police. For this case, the student had an option to go to police, but she decided not to.

The attorney says her client ended up changing her major because shew as so traumatized by this ordeal.

