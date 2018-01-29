Police search for missing 63-year-old man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Albuquerque man.
Police are looking for 63-year-old Roger Robinson.
He was last seen when he left his senior assisted living home near Candelaria and Eubank Sunday.
Robinson’s caregivers say he went on a bike ride and never returned.
Robinson is 5-foot-7, has blue eyes, and black/gray hair.
Police say he is in the early stages of dementia. If you have any information you are asked to call APD.
