Police search for missing 63-year-old man

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Albuquerque man.

Police are looking for 63-year-old Roger Robinson.

He was last seen when he left his senior assisted living home near Candelaria and Eubank Sunday.

Robinson’s caregivers say he went on a bike ride and never returned.

Robinson is 5-foot-7, has blue eyes, and black/gray hair.

Police say he is in the early stages of dementia. If you have any information you are asked to call APD.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s