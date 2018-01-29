Senate Commitee tables Carlsbad brine well bills

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A series of Senate bills to prevent a giant brine well from collapsing in Carlsbad have hit a snag.

The well has been causing concern in Carlsbad for years. 

It is the size of two football fields and when it collapses, it will take roads, homes and a school with it.

Sen. Carroll Leavell introduced a series of bills to support remediation efforts.

The legislation would take money from a series of state funds, including the Road Fund and the Oil and Gas Reclamation Fund.

A Senate Committee has tabled the bills. Lawmakers say they know the need is there, but funding needs to come from the right sources.

Four other bills introduced by Rep. Cathrynn Brown are still on the table.

