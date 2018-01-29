Rebel Donut offers unique Valentine’s Day special

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local internet star “Lil Baby Dreamer” has teamed up with Rebel Donut to bring you a unique way to show someone you care this Valentine’s Day.

Rebel Donut is offering the “Lil Baby Dreamer Special” for $40 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the week of Valentine’s Day.

“You can get a dozen donuts delivered from the best donut shop in the world, Rebel Donut, and a special chola-gram delivered to your vato or your vata,”

The shop recommends you make reservations early saying its likely to sell out fast.

