Officials: Portales oil cleanup could be costly

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A mineral oil spill in downtown Portales could cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs.

Police say the 5,000-gallon spill happened when burglars broke into the J.D. Heiskell Feed and Grain Company on Thursday and opened a tank valve.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, it could be months before officials know the extent of the road damage, which could range from a few potholes to total deterioration.

If the roads have to be rebuilt, it could cost as much as $40,000 per block. The spill stretched for three and a half blocks.

