Newest Kennedy in Congress to give Democratic SOTU response

WASHINGTON (AP) — The newest generation of the Kennedy political dynasty will be introduced to a national audience Tuesday night as he delivers the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III is a 37-year-old Massachusetts congressman and grandson of Robert F. Kennedy.

He says his speech will be “guided by a simple belief that equality and economic dignity should be afforded to every American.”

To drive home the message, Kennedy will deliver his speech at a vocational high school in the gritty former textile hub of Fall River, Massachusetts.

Kennedy was elected to the House in 2012, returning the family to Congress two years after the retirement of former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy, who is a son of Joe Kennedy III’s great-uncle Ted.