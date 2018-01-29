‘My Furry Valentine’ photo event to benefit over 120 cats in foster care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Local animal rescue FAT KATZ will use proceeds from an upcoming photo event to care for more than 120 cats in its foster program.

All critters deserve to be loved, especially on Valentine’s Day! Don’t miss out on Valentine’s Day pet photos that will be snapped on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boofy’s Best for Pets! All well-behaved pets and humans are welcome to attend.

There is a $10 suggested donation per photo, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the care of more than 120 kitties in the FAT KATZ foster care program.

FAT KATZ is an all-volunteer, no-kill, foster-based cat rescue group in Albuquerque dedicated exclusively to enhancing the lives of cats and kittens. All cats in the program are cared for in temporary foster homes until they are adopted. Cats are first tested for Feline Leukemia and Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) to ensure they are negative prior to placing them in foster homes. Cats are also vaccinated and spayed or neutered prior to adoption.

Countless innocent cats and kittens end up abandoned, hungry and homeless — sometimes injured or abused. FAT KATZ seeks to help these cats by taking them into their foster program, giving them emotional care, medical attention, and finding them loving, permanent homes of their very own.

Comprised of a group of dedicated volunteers and fosters from all walks of life, FAT KATZ brings a total combined dozens of years in animal rescue and management.

FAT KATZ is a registered 501(c)(3) so all your donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

My Furry Valentine Photo Event:

Saturday, Feb. 3

11 AM to 4 PM

$10 per photo suggested donation

Boofy’s Best for Pets

8201 Golf Course RD NW, #C-2

Albuquerque, NM 87120

505-890-0757

In Petroglyph Plaza at the southwest corner of Golf Course and Paseo Del Norte

For more information, visit the FAT KATZ website.