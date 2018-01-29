MVD faces lawsuit over new identification system

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – MVD is facing a lawsuit claiming the department is denying drivers licenses to New Mexicans who are entitled to them, including Santa Fe’s former mayor.

The state began using a two-tiered license system in 2016. Real ID licenses for those who can prove they are here legally, driver authorization cards for everyone else.

Some claim MVD is requiring unnecessary and overly burdensome documents, and then denying licenses to those who are entitled, including former Santa Fe Mayor David Coss.

Coss says he lost his social security card. He called the process a “nightmare” and said after being denied several times, he was denied an adequate process to appeal.

Now, New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness and Somos Un Pueblo Unido are suing.

“Unfortunately, this administration from the very beginning, failed to implement the law correctly. As a result, chaos at MVDs ensued and countless New Mexicans and vulnerable minorities remained without access to a driver’s license or ID card,” says Marcela Diaz of Somos Un Pueblo Unido.

Other people say they were treated the same way, including senior citizen immigrants and homeless who did not have access to certain paperwork.

