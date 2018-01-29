Man fires shots as thief takes off with his car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver took matters into his own hands when a thief took off with his car.

The man had left his vehicle to warm up outside his apartment near Juan Tabo and I-40.

When he went outside, he saw a woman driving away with it, and according to police, he fired off six shots.

It is unclear if the woman or the vehicle was hit.

Police say the owner of the car is not cooperating. They say he is not facing charges since there is technically no victim in this case.

