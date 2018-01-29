Man fires shots as thief takes off with his car

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver took matters into his own hands when a thief took off with his car.

The man had left his vehicle to warm up outside his apartment near Juan Tabo and I-40.

When he went outside, he saw a woman driving away with it, and according to police, he fired off six shots.

It is unclear if the woman or the vehicle was hit.

Police say the owner of the car is not cooperating. They say he is not facing charges since there is technically no victim in this case.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s