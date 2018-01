ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of trying to snatch a little girl outside her home in the heights is expected to plead guilty Monday.

Police say 29-year-old Dustin Sherman tried to kidnap Kadisha Medina’s daughter in 2016.

Police caught up with Sherman not far from Apache Elementary.

He’s been charged with kidnapping and child abuse.

Court documents show he’s expected to change his plea to guilty Monday.

