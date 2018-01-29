Man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque man accused of murdering the mother of his two children pleaded not guilty Monday morning.

Police say 28-year-old Jerrold Ramone admitted to shooting and killing Chelsea Parkett after the two got into an argument earlier this month.

The couple’s two-year-old child witnessed the shooting. The toddler, along with the couple’s six-year-old, was taken into CYFD custody.

Monday in court, Ramone pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond until trial.

