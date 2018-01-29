Local pizza shop owner puts up sign to warn criminals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of Pizza 9 on Montgomery and Eubank put up a sign to let criminals know what they’re in for if they decide to commit a crime at his store.

“I would like to believe criminals think twice when they see a sign like that,” said the owner, Paul Price.

The sign says, “WARNING: This property owner is armed and prepared to protect life and property. Nothing inside is worth dying for.”

“My daughter actually works here and my worst fear is something happening to her. I don’t know if I could live with myself if I didn’t at least try to do something to prevent that,” said Price.

Customers can see the gun’s magazines on full display on the counter behind the cash register. The location of the gun is only for employees to know.

“I tell all my employees you’re not forced to use it. I actually recommend they don’t use it. God forbid they have to use it. But, if they feel like their life is threatened, it is there,” said Price.

People KRQE News 13 spoke with see the need for a sign like this.

“That should probably be a sign that everybody in Albuquerque has,” said Andres, who lives in Albuquerque.

“Great. I approve,” said Frank, who lives in Albuquerque.

Even some who are not ‘gun people’ support this sign.

“I’m not an advocate for guns but I believe in their rights. It’s their constitutional right to have a gun, to be armed,” said Gabriella Tafoya, who lives in Albuquerque.

Price’s store, in the Heights, is in the area of town with the highest rate of armed robberies.

On special assignment, KRQE News 13 told you about a number of restaurants in the Heights that had all reported at least six armed robberies in 2017.

Price says that’s just another reason to have a gun on site.

“I do think there is a lot of crime here,” said Price.

Price says it makes most of his customers feel safer. He says it also gives him peace of mind, knowing his employees have a way to defend themselves.

