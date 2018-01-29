Lobo men’s soccer player leaves to go pro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alex Vedamanikam will get a chance to realize his dream. The University of New Mexico freshman forward is leaving the Lobo men’s team to play professionally for Eintracht Braunschweig of the Second Bundesliga in Germany. Vedamanikam is leaving the Lobos program immediately.

Lobos head coach Jeremy Fishbein said he was happy his you player.

“We’re going to miss him, he was a tremendous teammate and was a big part of our plans as a team moving forward,” said Fishbein through a news release. “This is an outstanding opportunity which he felt he couldn’t pass up.”

With the Lobos Vedamanikam played in 16 games.