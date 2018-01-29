Lobo football lands dual threat 3 star quarterback out of Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trae Hall went on his Twitter page Monday to announce that he committed to Bob Davie and the University of New Mexico football program. Hall threw for 2,129 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The 6-3 185 pound quarterback also ran for 1,017 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground while leading the Henderson Texas Lions to an 11-3 record and the post season last year. Hall had offers from New Mexico State, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Louisana Lafayette and Louisiana Monroe.

Hall told KRQE Sports his reason for picking the New Mexico Lobos.

“New Mexico gave me an opportunity to join there program and their offense fits for me,” said Hall. “The coaching staff also believe in me and the staff tells the truth about everything.”

Hall is expected to sign with the Lobos Feb. 7.