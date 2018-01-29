Lack of moisture spurs increase in Bernalillo County water usage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The warm weather and lack of moisture has people using their sprinklers more, and that’s a problem.

The latest drought map shows a majority of the state experiencing severe drought as seen in the orange areas.

County officials say people are using 3-percent more water than last year.

“It’s expected that people are going to be using more water. But what we’re trying to avoid is people over watering or using water inefficiently because of conditions,” Carlos Bustos said.

The Water Authority says you only need to water landscape plants once a month in January and February. Officials also want you to be mindful of wasteful practices, such as sprinkler leaks.

At this point, the Water Authority doesn’t expect to have to enact water restrictions, but if usage continues to rise that could change.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps