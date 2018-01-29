Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s in most areas. Sunshine will blanket the state helping to warm afternoon highs well into the 40s, 50s and 60s. High pressure building over the Desert Southwest will keep out any shot at rain or snow… expanding dry conditions across the region.

TUESDAY: Even warmer! Temperatures will climb above seasonal normals in most locales — Albuquerque: 59° (average: 49°). High pressure will remain in control with no chance at any showers. Breezy and dry conditions will combine to raise fire concerns across eastern NM. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for east-central NM from 11AM-7PM for strong winds (W/SW 20-25mph / gusting to 40mph) and dry conditions (relative humidity <15%).

WEDNESDAY: Likely the warmest day of the week! Afternoon highs will soar well above average with widespread 50s, 60s and 70s expected. Mostly sunny conditions will once again dominate over the area.