John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

It may officially be winter, but this week certainly won’t feel like it. Another ridge of high pressure will build into the state this week, keeping temperatures above average under mostly sunny skies. The only exception to this will be the east, where the occasional dry back door cold front working into the east.

The long term outlook doesn’t look great. There are indications that the ridge will break down a little heading into the weekend and next week. However, that will only open the door for a scraper storm to impact northern and eastern New Mexico while most of the state sees wind. The unusually dry winter continues.