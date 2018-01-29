January 29th Morning Rush: Officials expected to release new framework on immigration deal

1. Officials are expected to officially release the “framework” of an immigration deal Monday. The proposal did have some concessions to Democrats, including a path to citizenship for an estimated 1.8 million undocumented immigrants, but also included aggressive cuts to legal immigration and a push for enhanced enforcement powers, along with upwards of $25 billion for a wall and other border security. The President believes this could be a deal both sides can agree on.

2. Sandoval County Sheriff’s Deputies are urging anyone with a missing family member to report it to police. This is after a badly burned body found in a remote area of Rio Rancho over the weekend. The body was found in an area near Northern and Encino. Deputies say because the body is so badly charred they do not know if the victim is a man or a woman.

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s in most areas.

4. State lawmakers are considering a measure that would give public schools more money to train school employees on how to handle shootings on campus. The measure calls for $25 million dollars to go toward public school security. The Senate Education Committee is expected to discuss the measure next.

5. Santa Fe Community College is offering free help with your taxes. The college is working with the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program. Starting Monday, volunteers will be on hand to guide community members through their tax forms. That will run Mondays and Tuesdays from 830 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the college’s fitness education building. The free services are based on income eligibility.

Morning’s Top Stories