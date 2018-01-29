‘Hearts On Your Sleeve’ Raises Money for ALS Research

It’s an evening of food, fashion and fun- all to benefit ALS Research and honor the memory of Jeff Highlander.

Hearts On Your Sleeve will offer a raffle of high-end items, stylings from local boutiques, food and wine pairings from Southern Wine and Spirits, weekend getaway packages, exclusive spa treatments and more.

The evening also honors the memory of Jeff Highlander, who passed away last August from this crippling disease. His sister, Jill Sivage, and hospice nurse Leslie McDowell stop by to share details on the event, and how monies raised will go to vital research for a cure.

Hearts On Your Sleeve is next Thursday, February 8th from 6-9 p.m. at Casa Esencia at Hotel Albuquerque.

For tickets and information, visit ALSANM.org.