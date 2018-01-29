Glass fusing class provides unique and creative diversion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A unique art class for all levels takes glass creations to a new level.

Art Attack is hosting a fun night to learn glass basics and create a unique piece of artwork in their fused glass class. Fused glass is similar to stained glass but without the leading. Designs are created by layering colorful shapes of glass onto a project base. Kiln firing brings those layers together for a smooth finish.

The $6 studio fee is due upon reservation. Glass prices start at $32 for an 6-inch by 6-inch size and students will be able to choose their preferred size of glass just before class starts. The class is available to ages 12 and up. This will be a small class with limited seating. Please sign up early if interested.

To register or for more information, visit the Art Attack website.