Former APD officer announces bid for Bernalillo County Sheriff

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Albuquerque Police officer Lou Golson, who was shot by a car thief, is running for Bernalillo County Sheriff.

Golson was shot four times when he pulled over Christopher Cook during a DWI stop in 2015.

Golson tried to return to the force but his injuries ultimately forced him to retire in 2016. Now he wants to be sheriff.

On his campaign website, Golson says his belief is community first and his priority is to try and curb the escalating property and violent crimes in the county.

Current Sheriff Manny Gonzales is running for re-election.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s