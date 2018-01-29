Former APD officer announces bid for Bernalillo County Sheriff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Albuquerque Police officer Lou Golson, who was shot by a car thief, is running for Bernalillo County Sheriff.

Golson was shot four times when he pulled over Christopher Cook during a DWI stop in 2015.

Golson tried to return to the force but his injuries ultimately forced him to retire in 2016. Now he wants to be sheriff.

On his campaign website, Golson says his belief is community first and his priority is to try and curb the escalating property and violent crimes in the county.

Current Sheriff Manny Gonzales is running for re-election.

