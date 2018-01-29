Final Push for National Mentoring Month

National Mentoring Month is drawing to a close, but the need for mentors is far from over.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico is still in need of female mentors specifically, to fill the valuable roles of “Big Sisters.” Kristen Erickson and Dr. Julia Bain stop by the studio to discuss the need for mentors, and how their simple donation of time can make a world of difference for girls of all ages.

If you would like more information on mentoring and how you can help cultivate the next generation of leaders, visit BBBS-CNM.org.