Farmington officer off the job after accidentally firing weapon

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico police officer has left his department after he accidentally fired his gun on the job.

“Though the investigation has not been officially closed, the preliminary opinion is that no criminal charges will be filed against the officer, as he simply made a mistake,” said Steve Hebbe, Farmington Police Chief.

Farmington’s police chief says the officer recently resigned over that mistake.

Earlier this month, the officer pulled up behind a suspected stolen car at a gas station. The officer claims he was standing outside his patrol car with his weapon drawn when the suspect’s car backed towards him.

As he leaned over to turn on his siren, he accidentally fired one round into the back of the other car.

No one was hurt, but the chief says the officer’s actions violated the department’s safety standards.

