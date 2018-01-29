Elvis documentary features Albuquerque band

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A band featuring three Albuquerque sisters is getting a taste of the big-time.

One of Indy-rock band Lindy Vision’s songs is now featured in a star-studded documentary that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

At their band rehearsal Monday, Natasha, Dorothy and Carla Cuylear called their band their “passion project.”

Their fourth album in four years was released in October, but say one of their biggest accomplishments to date was hearing one of their songs in the acclaimed Elvis Presley music documentary, “The King.”

They walked the red carpet and watched the premiere at The Marc Theater on Jan. 25 in Park City, Utah.

“We got to sit in Elvis Presley’s Rolls Royce and they asked our opinion sort of about what Elvis was,” Natasha said about filming for the documentary in 2016. “It’s basically a look at portions of [Elvis’] life — it’s like a complex look at his life and it kind of parallels what America’s going through now.”

She said the sisters are seen toward the end of the documentary performing their song “White Horse,” which is about drug addiction.

The documentary produced by Ethan Hawke and Steven Soderbergh comes 40 years after Elvis’ death. It’s a musical roadtrip in Elvis’ 1963 Rolls Royce, according to IMDB.

“It’s only once we hit the road in [Elvis’] car that we started to see the country in a way through his eyes and sort of through the memory of Elvis,” Director Eugene Jarecki said in an interview with Deadline Hollywood.

The University of New Mexico grads are among the bands across the country who talk in the documentary about Elvis’ influence on their music.

They said they believe they stood out to the production crew because of their resilience as half African American-half Native American women. They’ve also seen drug addiction impact their family.

“We’ve experienced it firsthand as far as immediate family members and it was really hard growing up for us,” Dorothy said.

They’re also coping with the recent death of their mother, whose picture graces their fourth album cover.

People can catch Lindy Vision playing around Albuquerque as they promote their new music. They’re already working on their fifth album.

The Cuylear sisters were born and raised in Las Cruces where they went to Mayfield High School. They all graduated from UNM and now call Albuquerque their hometown.

