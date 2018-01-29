Deputies seek info about charred body found near Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies are looking for information on the burned body found west of Rio Rancho.

Deputies say four people were riding ATVs just south of Northern and Encino last Saturday when they came across a woman’s charred body.

The victim’s burns are so bad, deputies have not been able to identify her.

“It is a disturbing discovery and it is an investigation that has suspicious activity that surrounds it, so they haven’t said it’s quite a homicide. They have just said that the death is suspicious,” Sandoval County Lieutenant Keith Elder said.

Rio Rancho Police and New Mexico State Police are assisting the investigation with a list of known missing persons.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office.

