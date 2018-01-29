DA: New Mexico teen who shot dad won’t face charges

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – Prosecutors say they won’t pursue charges against a Bloomfield juvenile accused of shooting his father during a domestic dispute.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports San Juan County District Attorney’s Office announced last week the teen won’t face prosecution but the dad, Steven Mortensen, is facing battery charges.

Bloomfield police say the 37-year-old Mortensen was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach on Jan. 20 after officers received a report of a shooting.

He was transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center but was later released.

A criminal complaint says Mortensen is charged with a third-degree felony count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of battery stemming from a domestic dispute with his wife.

It was not known if Mortensen had an attorney.