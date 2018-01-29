Cupid’s Chase fun run laces up to spark romance, support the disabled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Cupid’s Chase annual fun run gears up to benefit the disabled and spark romance at the same time!

Cupid’s Chase 5K is an annual race hosted by national nonprofit Community Options, with all proceeds of the event going directly towards its mission of providing housing and employment support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Participants will receive an “Available” or “Unavailable” shirt to wear for the race in hopes of sparking a love connection, as well as a finisher medal, a goody bag, and refreshments. Runners, walkers, and rollers (baby strollers and wheelchairs) are all welcome to join and help raise funds to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities by participating in our annual Cupid’s Chase 5K.

For 28 years, Community Options has developed housing and employment programs for people with disabilities – serving thousands of people through over 40 offices across 11 states. Community Options provides advocacy assistance to empower people with disabilities because all people – regardless of ability level – should live and work in the community with dignity, choice and self-determination.

Cupid’s Chase 5k event:

Saturday, Feb. 10

Villa Linda Park

Santa Fe, NM 87507

Raceday Check-in Begins: 9 AM

Race Begins: 10 AM

5K Registration Fees

$30 on or before February 9, 2018

$40 February 10, 2018 – Event Day

For more information, visit the Cupid’s Chase website