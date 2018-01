“Chef Beast” Andrew Bustos with Precision on the Go stops by the studio to show us his protein-packed power lunch, cowboy rubbed flatiron steak.

The leaner option, in addition to a cottage cheese and berry salad, contains nearly 50 grams of protein, fueling you well, regardless of what the day may throw at you.

Precision on the Go is the perfect meal-prep solution for busy professionals looking to stay healthy without slowing down.

Find them on Facebook for more information.