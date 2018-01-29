Albuquerque students to celebrate their culture through song, dance

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local students will express their culture through song and dance in the annual “Festival de Bellas Artes.”

The festival will host more than 1,500 students ages 6 and up form schools across Albuquerque.

A local educator founded the festival to create a space for students to express themselves artistically.

“It’s really an awesome chance for them to be both the leader and the student and sort of blow open their ideas of how different cultures express their cultural pride,” Lew Wallace Elementary Principal Anne Marie Strangio said.

Students will take part in dance and vocal workshops at the National Hispanic Cultural Center starting Tuesday.

They will also showcase their talent in two free public performances on Thursday and Friday.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s