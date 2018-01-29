Albuquerque students to celebrate their culture through song, dance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local students will express their culture through song and dance in the annual “Festival de Bellas Artes.”

The festival will host more than 1,500 students ages 6 and up form schools across Albuquerque.

A local educator founded the festival to create a space for students to express themselves artistically.

“It’s really an awesome chance for them to be both the leader and the student and sort of blow open their ideas of how different cultures express their cultural pride,” Lew Wallace Elementary Principal Anne Marie Strangio said.

Students will take part in dance and vocal workshops at the National Hispanic Cultural Center starting Tuesday.

They will also showcase their talent in two free public performances on Thursday and Friday.

