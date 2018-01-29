3 arrested for the death of 13-year-old boy

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A couple was arrested for the death of the woman’s 13-year-old son.

Tracy Pena told deputies she came home one day to find her son Jeremiah dead.

She says her boyfriend, Thomas Ferguson, loaded his body into a vehicle and took it away.

Fergason’s 19-year-old son Jordan Anthony Nunez, who lives with the couple, also told deputies he saw his dad hit Jeremiah and drag him to the back of the house.

After that, he says he never saw the boy again.

Pena says she thinks Ferguson buried his body somewhere off State Road 503.

She claims Ferguson is abusive, and she never called police because she feared he would harm her other children.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s plans to release more information about the boy’s death at a news conference Tuesday.

