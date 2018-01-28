Suspects ram patrol car into Dollar Tree in attempt to flee deputies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dangerous chase started and ended with a crash as suspects tried to escape deputies.

Deputies got a call about shoplifting at an Albuquerque discount store. When they approached the suspects deputies said they rammed their patrol car. This happened Friday at the Dollar Tree on Goff Avenue.

A caller told dispatch that a woman, later identified as 25-year-old Nicole Gonzales, came into the store and put several items in a large purse and left.

According to the criminal complaint, Gonzales got into a car driven by 28-year-old Zachary Weiss.

When deputies approached, they said Weiss purposely hit a patrol car sending it rolling into the Dollar Tree.

Another deputy went after the car, saying Weiss drove recklessly through a busy store parking lot then drove into oncoming traffic before eventually crashing into another car.

Gonzales got out of the car and was arrested. Weiss refused to get out of the car and was pulled out by deputies.

Weiss told deputies he drove off because his girlfriend told him to because she had a warrant. Deputies also found heroin and meth in the car.