ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Albuquerque man.

Police say 70-year-old Eugene Carrell Ray, who goes by “Carrell” was last seen on Jan. 18 by his daughter.

Ray is 5 ft. 9 in. with blue eyes and gray hair

The family says they entered his house to find it in disarray, leading them to believe Ray could be a victim of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department.

